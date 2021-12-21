Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in 5G wireless deployment

A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and Airbus Americas (AIR.PA) CEO Jeffrey Knittel on Monday urged the Biden administration to delay planned deployment of new 5G wireless services, saying it could harm aviation safety.

The executives in a joint letter seen by Reuters to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked him to support postponing AT&T (T.N) and Verizon's (VZ.N) planned Jan. 5 deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless.

"5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate," the letter said, adding it could have "an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry."

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

