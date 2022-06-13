Boeing CEO Calhoun bullish on industry demand for airplanes

ARLINGTON, Virginia June 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Monday that industrywide demand for airplanes is strong and will continue to improve as airlines to work to replace aging fleets, buy more efficient models and continue to see passenger growth.

"Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it. I think it will get more robust," Calhoun told Reuters and another news outlet on the sidelines of an event at Boeing's office. The demand for airplanes "is more than a bubble," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.