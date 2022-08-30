Boeing customer Ryanair says MAX 10 won't be certified by year-end

An aerial view of a Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplane parked at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) appears to have accepted it will not be able to certify its MAX 10 aircraft by a year-end deadline but it remains possible that U.S. lawmakers could extend the deadline, major customer Ryanair (RYA.I) told Reuters on Tuesday.

U.S. planemaker Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10, otherwise it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law, unless waived by Congress. Last month it said it was working with regulators on the certification.

"I think Boeing accepts that it won't get certified by year end, but I suspect that Congress will approve an extension to that certification process out into early 2023," said Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary, who is negotiating with Boeing on a possible MAX 10 order.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.