Boeing deals with new defect on 787 Dreamliner - WSJ

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) is dealing with a new defect on its 787 Dreamliner that involves certain titanium parts that are weaker than they should be, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The defect is on 787s built over the past three years, the report said.

This comes as the planemaker continues to grapple with structural defects in the 787, which have caused it to cut production and halt deliveries.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The WSJ report did not give any further details on the defect.

Shares of the company fell 1.1% to $219.31 in premarket trading.

Last month, the Journal had reported that Boeing's delivery of 787 Dreamliners will likely remain halted until at least late October as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has rejected the company's recent proposal to inspect them. read more

