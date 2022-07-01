Boeing disappointed after China's top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker//

July 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday "it is disappointing that geopolitical differences continue to constrain U.S. aircraft exports" while responding to China's three biggest state-owned airlines buying 300 jets from French planemaker Airbus SE (AIR.PA).

The U.S. planemaker added that it continued to urge a productive dialogue between the U.S. and China governments.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

