Boeing expects demand for 2,200-plus planes in India in next 20 years
HYDERABAD, India, March 25 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) on Friday joined rival planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) in forecasting that Indian airlines will need more than 2,200 jetliners over the next two decades as the country's growing, rapidly urbanising population seeks to travel more.
Airbus on Thursday said it expects Indian airlines to order 2,210 planes over the next 20 years, up from a previous forecast of 1,900, citing growth in the country's aviation sector.
Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Hyderabad Editing by David Goodman
