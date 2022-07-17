Boeing expects to see 787 orders return when deliveries restart

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) expects to start seeing new orders for its 787 model once it restarts deliveries of the plane, Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said on Sunday.

Deal said earlier that the U.S. planemaker was "very close" to restarting 787 deliveries, which have been halted for a year as Boeing works through inspections and repairs.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Mark Potter

