Boeing faces similar supply chain challenges in defence to commercial business -exec















AVALON, Australia, March 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) defence business is facing some of the same supply chain challenges as its commercial business, including delays in receiving parts, an executive said on Wednesday.

"We have got a number of programmes that have both commercial and military components. And the challenges that exist in the global supply chain also exist at Boeing Defence," Boeing Defence Australia Managing Director Scott Carpendale told reporters on the sidelines of the Australian International Airshow.

"What we do know though is the best way for resiliency in the supply chain is to look at multiple sources and also putting supplies as close as possible to the capability," he added.

Reporting by Jamie Freed Editing by Chris Reese











