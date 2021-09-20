Skip to main content

Boeing forecasts European passengers will grow 3% per year over next 20 years

The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Boeing's vice president of commercial marketing forecast on Monday that European passenger traffic would grow by 3.1% per year over the next 20 years, and said demand for planes in the region would keep rising as the COVID-19 recovery progresses.

Darren Hulst, U.S. planemaker Boeing's VP of commercial marketing, said that in the near term, 700 aircraft would need to be replaced in Europe because of the ageing fleet in the region.

