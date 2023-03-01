Boeing veteran McKenzie promoted to chief engineer job















March 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has named a new chief engineer, promoting the engineering lead at its commercial planes unit to oversee technology development and investment efforts across the company, the U.S. aerospace giant announced on Wednesday.

Howard McKenzie, the top engineer at Boeing's commercial planes unit, immediately replaces Greg Hyslop, who assumed the role of chief engineer in 2019 and will retire in June, the company said.

David Loffing, the 777X chief program engineer, takes over as vice president and chief engineer of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit, the company added.

McKenzie, who has spent 35 years at the company, steps into Boeing's top engineering position at a time when no new commercial airplane programs are under development. Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun has said the company may not design a new jetliner for at least a decade as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and two 737 MAX crashes that led to that aircraft's grounding, which was lifted in 2020.

As the top engineer, McKenzie will oversee safety and manage Boeing's technology investment and strategy, reporting directly to Calhoun.

During his tenure, Hyslop championed digital engineering, a process where virtual versions of a new aircraft and the production line itself are documented in extreme detail and can be easily modified, allowing the company to use simulations to identify design flaws or other potential problems.

Calhoun said Hyslop played an "instrumental role in strengthening our engineering organization," positioning the company to adopt new digital, autonomy and sustainable technologies.

In the months before his retirement, Hyslop will provide program management expertise as an advisor to Calhoun, Boeing said.

