Boeing nears deal to sell small number of 787s to AerCap -source

The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

FARNBOROUGH, England July 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is nearing a deal to sell a small number of 787 jets to aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings (AER.N) that could be announced as soon as Tuesday at the Farnborough Airshow, a source told Reuters.

The Wall Street Journal reported the potential deal for a "handful" of planes earlier. The source cautioned that the deal could still fall apart and the precise number of planes could not be determined.

AerCap did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing did not comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

