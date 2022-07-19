Boeing nears deal to sell small number of 787s to AerCap -source
FARNBOROUGH, England July 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is nearing a deal to sell a small number of 787 jets to aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings (AER.N) that could be announced as soon as Tuesday at the Farnborough Airshow, a source told Reuters.
The Wall Street Journal reported the potential deal for a "handful" of planes earlier. The source cautioned that the deal could still fall apart and the precise number of planes could not be determined.
AerCap did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing did not comment.
