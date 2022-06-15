Boeing not setting timetable for 737 MAX 10 approval

An aerial view of a Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplane parked at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

EVERETT, Wash., June 15 (Reuters) - Boeing on Wednesday said it was making progress but declined to offer a clear timeline when it believes it can win approval for its 737 MAX 10 as it faces a tougher regulatory climate, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10 or it will face new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law unless Congress opts to wave it.

Mike Fleming, a senior vice president at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters "we really need to complete a good proportion of the development assurance work." He added "it's taking longer to get approval of our documents than it has in the past."

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Everett; writing by David Shepardson in Washington; editing by Chris Reese

