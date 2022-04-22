Boeing preparing for new delay in 777X -- Air Current

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) is preparing for a new delay in the 777X program, the Air Current aviation industry publication reported on Friday.

The U.S. planemaker expects to delay the certification target until late 2024 -- or by another nine to 12 months for the wide-body aircraft, the Air Current reported. Reuters reported earlier Federal Aviation Administration warned Boeing in a March 21 letter that existing certification schedules for the 737 MAX 10 and 777X were "outdated and no longer reflect the program activities."

Reporting by David Shepardson

