Boeing receives order for eight more 767 freighter jets from UPS

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday package delivery giant United Parcel Services Inc (UPS.N) had placed an order for additional eight 767 freighter jets.

The new order will bring UPS' 767 freighter fleet to 108 jets, Boeing said, adding that deliveries of the new jets will begin in 2025, but without revealing the financial details of the deal.

UPS last year placed an order for 19 of the long-range freighters amid an e-commerce boom. read more

Though parcel demand has tapered off from pandemic highs, Boeing has forecast air carriers will require 2,795 more dedicated freighters over the next 20 years, including 940 new widebodies.

