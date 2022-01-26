Boeing records $3.5 billion charge as 787 problems mount

A Boeing 777X airplane taxis during an attempted first test flight from the company's plant in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday said it incurred a $3.5 billion charge in the fourth quarter due to longer-than-expected delivery delays of its problem-plagued 787 widebody jet.

Still, Boeing generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter, representing its first positive cash quarter since early 2019, fueled by 737 MAX deliveries as air travel rebounds from the pandemic.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

