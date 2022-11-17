Boeing reorganizes defense, space & security business unit















Nov 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday that it will consolidate the planemaker's troubled defence unit into four units from eight and announced a series of executive leadership changes.

The consolidated divisions include Vertical Lift, Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers, Air Dominance and Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems, the company said.

Additionally, Boeing Global Services (BGS) will integrate all government services – domestic and international – into one organization.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











