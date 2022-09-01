Boeing says Israel to buy four air force refuelling planes for $927 mln

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Boeing KC-46A Pegasus sits on the tarmac at Boeing facilities at Boeing Field in this aerial photo in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

JERUSALEM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Israel has signed a $927 million purchase order for four Boeing (BA.N) KC-46A refuelling tankers for its air force, with deliveries due to begin in 2025, the U.S. defence contractor said on Thursday.

Israeli officials have described the tankers as important for planning military operations that could potentially include a long-threatened attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.