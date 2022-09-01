1 minute read
Boeing says Israel to buy four air force refuelling planes for $927 mln
JERUSALEM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Israel has signed a $927 million purchase order for four Boeing (BA.N) KC-46A refuelling tankers for its air force, with deliveries due to begin in 2025, the U.S. defence contractor said on Thursday.
Israeli officials have described the tankers as important for planning military operations that could potentially include a long-threatened attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Steven Scheer
