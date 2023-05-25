Boeing says top end of 2023 cash flow goal 'bit pressured'

Aerial view of Boeing planes
Boeing 777X and Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes are seen parked in an aerial view at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

May 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) finance chief said on Thursday the top end of its full-year free cash flow forecast was a "bit pressured", in part due to supply-chain problems at its ailing defense business.

However, the planemaker is keeping its 2023 free cash flow forecast of $3 billion to $5 billion, CFO Brian West said at a conference organized by Wolfe Research.

Boeing has also begun to deliver "reworked" 737 jets out of its inventory after a manufacturing snafu involving supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) forced the planemaker to halt deliveries of some jets.

Boeing's shares were up about 1% after briefly turning negative on Thursday.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next