Boeing shareholders agree to settle 737 MAX board oversight suit - WSJ

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Current and former directors of Boeing Co (BA.N) have agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the U.S. plane maker's board failed to properly oversee safety matters related to the 737 MAX, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.

The current and former directors' insurance companies will pay about $225 million, the report added.

Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

