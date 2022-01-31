Boeing to sign Qatar freighter deal on Monday - U.S. officials

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) looks set to sign a provisional order from Qatar Airways for a new freighter version of its 777X passenger jet on Monday, in a Washington ceremony coinciding with a visit by the Gulf state's ruling emir, U.S. officials said.

Reuters reported last week that the U.S. planemaker was in advanced negotiations with the Gulf carrier for around 34 of the planned twin-engined freighters in a deal provisionally estimated to be worth $14 billion at list prices. read more

Qatar Airways has publicly said it is interested in buying up to 50 jets, with the larger figure expected to include additional options that could lead to later top-up purchases.

The deal, which could be subject to a formal launch of the freighter project, is expected to be signed at a White House ceremony at 12:30 pm local (1630 GMT), the officials said.

Boeing declined to comment.

Qatar Airways, which has declined to comment on Boeing freighter negotiations, could not immediately be reached.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Mark Potter

