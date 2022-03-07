1 minute read
Boeing suspends part of its business in Russia - WSJ
March 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has suspended parts of its business in Russia, but the planemaker has declined to say what it will do about its joint venture with its key titanium supplier led by a sanctioned oligarch who once worked in the KGB with President Vladimir Putin, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
