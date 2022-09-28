Boeing, Taiwan's China Airlines finalize 787 order















Sept 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines (2610.TW) has finalized an order for 16 Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets, with an option for 8 more, the companies said on Wednesday, nearly a month after disclosing a provisional agreement.

The firm order for 16 jets is worth $4.6 billion at list prices, though discounts are normal in such orders.

China Airlines announced the 787 agreement last month, weeks after a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and stoked Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The airline now has 22 Boeing jets on order, including six 777 freighters, the companies said.

