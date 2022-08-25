Boeing targets early 2023 for first Starliner mission carrying astronauts

1 minute read

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner capsule launches aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket on a second un-crewed test flight to the International Space Station, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) is targeting February 2023 to fly its first Starliner mission with astronauts aboard to the International Space Station, a senior NASA official told reporters on Thursday, as the aerospace giant nears the final leg of a costly and much-delayed development timeline.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Joey Roulette; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.