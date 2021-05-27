Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Boeing will pay $17 million settlement over MAX, NG planes - FAA

Reuters
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey/File Photo/File Photo

Boeing Co will pay $17 million in penalties under a Federal Aviation Administration settlement after the planemaker installed equipment on 759 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing sensors that were not approved, the FAA said on Thursday.

The FAA added that Boeing had submitted 178 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for airworthiness certification when the aircraft potentially had nonconforming slat tracks installed, and improperly marked those slat tracks.

Boeing has agreed to a number of corrective actions, including strengthening procedures to ensure that it does not install on aircraft any parts that fail to conform to their approved design, the FAA said.

