Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Boeing wins follow-on contract valued up to $23.8 bln from U.S. Defense Department

1 minute read

A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Defense had awarded it a follow-on contract valued at up to $23.8 billion to provide services to a fleet of C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft over a 10-year period.

Under the agreement, Boeing will continue to provide services including engineering, field support and material management for a fleet of 275 aircraft managed by the United States Air Force and eight global partners, the planemaker said.

Boeing will also lower operating cost per-flight-hour for the fleet under the new agreement, it said.

The new agreement is currently funded through September 2024, the company said, with a Phase I award of $3.5 billion.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:45 PM UTC

United Airlines CEO says vaccine mandate won't affect operations

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Wednesday the company's decision to fire employees who defied its vaccine mandate will not affect the carrier's operations.

Aerospace & Defense
JetBlue to buy sustainable jet fuel for over $1 bln, to use at New York airports
Aerospace & Defense
Air France-KLM unveils tiny A220 jet in superjumbo's shadow
Aerospace & Defense
UK set to sign contracts with Tempest partners, Japan talks ongoing - BAE
Aerospace & Defense
Air France-KLM eyes capital options, U.S. bookings surge