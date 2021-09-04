Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Boeing's delivery of New 787 Dreamliners may remain halted until late Oct -WSJ

1 minute read

The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) delivery of 787 Dreamliners will likely remain halted until at least late October as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has rejected the plane maker's recent proposal to inspect the aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Earlier in July, the FAA had raised new manufacturing quality issues in some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners. read more

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

September 3, 2021

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety.

Aerospace & Defense
Ryanair passenger numbers rise in August to 11.1 million
Aerospace & Defense
GKN-owner Melrose swings to profit on air travel recovery, cost cuts
Aerospace & Defense
Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage
Aerospace & Defense
