Boeing's delivery of New 787 Dreamliners may remain halted until late Oct -WSJ

The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) delivery of 787 Dreamliners will likely remain halted until at least late October as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has rejected the plane maker's recent proposal to inspect the aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Earlier in July, the FAA had raised new manufacturing quality issues in some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners. read more

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.