Factbox: Boeing's latest commercial jet market forecast

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Here are the highlights of Boeing's annual Commercial Market Outlook (2021-2040) released on Tuesday, compared with the two previous editions. read more

20-YEAR FORECAST

Publication date: 2019 2020 2021

Traffic 4.6% 4.0% 4.0%

GDP 2.7% 2.5% 2.7%

Starting Fleet 25,830 25,900 25,900*

Deliveries 44,040 43,110 43,610

Regional 2,240 2,430 2,390

Single-aisle 32,420 32,270 32,660

Wide-body 8,340 7,480 7,670

Freighter 1,040 930 890

Closing Fleet 50,660 48,400 49,405

* 2019 starting fleet

10-YEAR FORECAST

Publication date: 2019 2020 2021

Deliveries 20,550 18,350 19,330

Reporting by Tim Hepher

