Boeing's long road to the 737 MAX's return in China

[1/2] A China Southern Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is seen grounded at a storage area in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2019. Picture taken July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson















Jan 13 (Reuters) - A China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (600029.SS) flight on a Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX took off on Friday, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, marking the first passenger service on the model by a Chinese airline since March 2019.

Here is a timeline of events surrounding the MAX:

2017

MARCH 8 - The 737 MAX gains U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification.

MAY 22 - The MAX enters commercial service on Lion Air subsidiary Malindo Air.

2018

OCT. 29 - A Lion Air MAX plane crashes in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

2019

MARCH 10 - An Ethiopian Airlines MAX crashes, killing all 157 people on board.

MARCH 11 - China's aviation regulator becomes the first in the world to ground the MAX.

MARCH 13 - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration joins other major global regulators in grounding the MAX.

2020

OCT. 6 - The FAA issues a draft report on revised training procedures for the MAX.

NOV. 18 - The FAA lifts the grounding order.

DEC. 29 - American Airlines makes the first passenger flight since the MAX was grounded.

2021

JAN. 27 - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency approves the MAX's return to service in Europe.

MARCH 1 - China's aviation regulator says its major safety concerns with the MAX had to be "properly addressed" before conducting flight tests.

APRIL 6 - China Southern subsidiary Xiamen Airlines says it has started technical modifications on its grounded MAX planes, though it does not have a timetable for the jet's return to service.

AUG. 11 - A Boeing MAX test plane flies in China as the manufacturer works with the regulator on its return.

NOV. 14 - China's aviation regulator tells airlines it is satisfied that proposed MAX design changes could resolve safety problems.

DEC. 3 - China's aviation regulator forecasts airlines will resume MAX commercial flights by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

2022

MARCH 15 - A MAX jet for Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern, takes off from Seattle heading to Boeing's China completion plant.

MARCH 21 - A China Eastern 737-800 plane, the MAX's predecessor, crashes in China killing all 132 people on board.

JUNE 15 - A China Southern MAX conducts test flights for the first time since March.

JULY 2 - China's three biggest airlines agree to buy nearly 300 Airbus jets.

SEPT. 14 - China's aviation regulator meets with Boeing about the MAX's return.

SEPT. 15 - Boeing says it will begin to remarket some MAX jets earmarked for Chinese customers.

SEPT. 29 - China's aviation regulator certifies the COMAC C919 narrowbody jet, a homegrown rival to the MAX and Airbus A320neo families.

OCT. 19 - A MIAT Mongolian Airlines MAX flight lands in Guangzhou in the first commercial flight by the model to China since the March 2019 grounding.

OCT. 27 - China Southern schedules commercial flights with the MAX for Oct. 30.

OCT. 30 - China Southern cancels the planned MAX commercial flights.

2023

JAN. 11 - China Southern schedules commercial flights with the MAX for Jan. 13

JAN. 13 - A China Southern MAX flies from Guangzhou to Zhengzhou, marking the model's return to Chinese passenger service.

Reporting by Jamie Freed. Editing by Gerry Doyle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.