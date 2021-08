The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) Starliner space capsule launch could be delayed several months as the company will likely need to remove it from atop a rocket for repairs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

