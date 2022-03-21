Factbox: Boeing's worst crashes over the last decade

People stand in an area where relatives of the passengers of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, which crashed in Wuzhou flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, wait for news, at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

March 21 (Reuters) - A Boeing 737-800 jet operated by China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday. Media reports said there were no signs of survivors from the aircraft, which had 132 people on board. read more

The 737-800, a predecessor to the 737 MAX, has a good safety record but crashes involving some other Boeing models, notably the 737 MAX, have brought scrutiny over the last decade. Here are details on some of the worst Boeing crashes over the last decade:

Compiled by Kannaki Deka and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

