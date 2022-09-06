1 minute read
Bombardier CEO sees significant growth of defense jets business
MONTREAL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) Chief Executive Officer Eric Martel said on Tuesday the company's defense business involving special mission business jets could grow to a possible $1 billion in annual revenues from a 'fraction' of it right now.
"Today it's a fraction ... and we can see this growing quite significantly to become a billion, maybe even bigger than that," Martel said at Aero Montreal's international aerospace forum.
Martel did not specify a timeframe and the company does not disclose current revenues for its defense business.
Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal
