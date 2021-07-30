Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Bombardier reaches agreement with Canadian union members

1 minute read

A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

July 30 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) reached an agreement with Toronto members of Canada's largest private-sector union, the business-jet maker and the union said on Friday.

The parties have tentatively renewed the collective bargaining agreements, the statement said.

Earlier this week, union Unifor's local members had launched a strike demanding a combined 2,200 workers at the same Toronto manufacturing site for Bombardier's Global large-cabin business jets and De Havilland's Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft.

Unifor has scheduled a virtual ratification meeting with Bombardier on Saturday.

The union also said negotiations with De Havilland were ongoing. (https://bit.ly/37oJSBv)

Reporting by Allison Lampert and Shreyasee Raj; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 12:14 PM UTCIndian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost ground

Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra low-cost airline could give planemaker Boeing (BA.N) a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say.

Aerospace & DefenseInternational Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA
Aerospace & DefenseBombardier reaches agreement with Canadian union members
Aerospace & DefenseRussia blames software failure after space station briefly thrown off course
Aerospace & DefenseAirbus challenges Boeing cargo dominance with A350 freighter