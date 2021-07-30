Bombardier reaches agreement with Canadian union members

A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

July 30 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) reached an agreement with Toronto members of Canada's largest private-sector union, the business-jet maker and the union said on Friday.

The parties have tentatively renewed the collective bargaining agreements, the statement said.

Earlier this week, union Unifor's local members had launched a strike demanding a combined 2,200 workers at the same Toronto manufacturing site for Bombardier's Global large-cabin business jets and De Havilland's Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft.

Unifor has scheduled a virtual ratification meeting with Bombardier on Saturday.

The union also said negotiations with De Havilland were ongoing. (https://bit.ly/37oJSBv)

Reporting by Allison Lampert and Shreyasee Raj; editing by Uttaresh.V

