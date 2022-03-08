Bombardier says it found no evidence of wrongdoing after warning from Norway wealth fund

A worker walks in front of a Bombardier advertising board at the SBB CFF Swiss railway train station in Bern, Switzerland, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MONTREAL, March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier said on Tuesday it found no evidence of wrongdoing based on information currently known by the company, after Norway's sovereign wealth fund put it on a watch list for possible exclusion from investment due to ethical concerns.

Norges Bank, which manages the fund, said in a statement on Monday it placed the Canadian company on the list due to "the unacceptable risk that it contributes to or is responsible for gross corruption."

The fund has a 1.2% stake in the Canadian company, according to Refinitiv data. read more

Bombardier shares jumped nearly 15% on Tuesday, after falling 16% on Monday.

Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chris Reese

