A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) said on Thursday it had been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice over decade-old airplane deals in Indonesia, widening a separate British corruption probe.

February's request for documents concerns the acquisition and lease of CRJ1000 aircraft by Garuda Indonesia between 2011 and 2012, the company said in an earnings report. A company spokesman said it was co-operating fully with authorities.

Britain's UK Serious Fraud Office said in November it was investigating Bombardier over suspected bribery in the same sales, expanding a global anti-corruption drive in aerospace.

