Aerospace & DefenseBombardier says U.S. joins probe into decade-old Indonesia jet deals
Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) said on Thursday it had been contacted by the U.S. Department of Justice over decade-old airplane deals in Indonesia, widening a separate British corruption probe.
February's request for documents concerns the acquisition and lease of CRJ1000 aircraft by Garuda Indonesia between 2011 and 2012, the company said in an earnings report. A company spokesman said it was co-operating fully with authorities.
Britain's UK Serious Fraud Office said in November it was investigating Bombardier over suspected bribery in the same sales, expanding a global anti-corruption drive in aerospace.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.