A plane flies over a Bombardier plant in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Monday it expects business jet revenues to rise by 18% to $1.3 billion in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier.

The maker of Global aircraft will report results on Thursday.

