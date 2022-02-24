Bombardier targets up to $600 million envelope for debt, projects by 2025

A Bombardier BD-700 aircraft is pictured above football stadium lights at Sion Airport, Switzerland, September 8, 2019. Picture taken September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

MONTREAL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bombardier said on Thursday it is targeting a recurring capital envelope of up to $600 million per year to invest in projects or debt repayment as the Canadian business jet maker lays out its 2025 financial objectives to investors.

The pure play corporate planemaker, which shed assets in recent years after facing a cash crunch in 2015, is separately targeting more than $500 million in free cash flow in 2025.

Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

