Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Bombardier union workers ratify 3-year agreement to end strike at Toronto plant

1 minute read

Bombardier Inc's Global 7000 business jet flight test vehicle is shown on the floor of the company's assembly line in Toronto, Ontario November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Euan Rocha

OTTAWA, July 31 (Reuters) - The union workers at Bombardier Inc's (BBDb.TO) Toronto business-jet assembly plant on Saturday ratified new, three-year collective bargaining agreements, officially ending a strike that started last week, according to a statement.

The approximately Bombardier 1,500 workers who belong to Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, voted to accept preliminary deals reached on Friday, which include wage increases and higher monthly pension benefits, the union said.

The union did not say exactly when work would resume at the facility.

Bombardier's strong-selling Global 7500, which lists for $73 million and is a key revenue generator for the pure play business-jet maker, is assembled at the Toronto production site.

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada's 700 workers who had made Dash 8-400 turboprops at the same facility remain on strike as negotiations between Unifor and the company continue, the statement said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:44 PM UTCRussia reports pressure drop in space station service module

The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Saturday that pressure in a Russian service module on the International Space Station had dropped as a result of an air leak.

Aerospace & DefenseRussia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control
Aerospace & DefenseAnalysis: Airbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
Aerospace & DefenseBombardier reaches deal in hopes of ending strike at Toronto plant
Aerospace & DefenseBombardier union workers ratify 3-year agreement to end strike at Toronto plant