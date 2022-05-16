Brazilian airline Gol's Ferrer to take over as CEO

The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen on a tail of an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal, Brazil November 23, 2018. 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) said on Monday that Chief Operating Officer Celso Ferrer will become the Brazilian airline's chief executive on July 1, succeeding long-time top executive Paulo Kakinoff.

Ferrer, 39, has worked for the company since 2003, having also served previously as chief planning officer.

Less than a week ago, Gol announced it was combining with Colombia's Avianca under the roof of a common holding company called Abra Group, a deal that is set to create one of Latin America's largest airline groups. read more

Kakinoff, who had been Gol's CEO since 2012, will become a board member in the company, Gol added in a securities filing.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Paul Simao

