Brazilian airline Gol to operate 250 electric air taxis by 2025

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOLL4.SA) said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis.

In a securities filing, Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK's Vertical Aerospace, in 2025. A holding company owned by Gol's controlling shareholders, Grupo Comporte, will finance the transaction, Gol added.

