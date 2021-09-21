Disrupted
Brazilian airline Gol to operate 250 electric air taxis by 2025
1 minute read
SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOLL4.SA) said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis.
In a securities filing, Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK's Vertical Aerospace, in 2025. A holding company owned by Gol's controlling shareholders, Grupo Comporte, will finance the transaction, Gol added.
Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, and Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.