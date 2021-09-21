Skip to main content

Disrupted

Brazilian airline Gol to operate 250 electric air taxis by 2025

1 minute read

The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen inside an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal, Brazil November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOLL4.SA) said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis.

In a securities filing, Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK's Vertical Aerospace, in 2025. A holding company owned by Gol's controlling shareholders, Grupo Comporte, will finance the transaction, Gol added.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Disrupted

Disrupted · 11:31 AM UTC

Brazilian airline Gol to operate 250 electric air taxis by 2025

Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis.

Disrupted
A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
Disrupted
SoftBank leads $680 million funding round in NFT fantasy soccer game Sorare
Disrupted
Buckle up: Cambodian students build manned drone to aid community
Disrupted
UK seeks to break down digital trade barriers, says minister