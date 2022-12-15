Brazilian airline workers union to go on partial strike from Monday















SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian pilots and flight attendants voted for a partial strike starting on Monday, the national aeronautical union said, as they demand better pay and working conditions amid high inflation.

The union said in a phone call on Thursday that stoppages would take place at Brazil's major airports of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza every day between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. because of the "frustration of negotiations for the renewal of the collective labor agreement."

Azul and LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN) declined to comment on the strike. Gol (GOLL4.SA) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The workers are demanding a 5% salary increase, in addition to a 5.9% raise to reflect inflation. Talks began in September, but the airlines have so far not agreed to increase pay beyond inflation, the union said.

Though takeoffs would be postponed until after 8.a.m. from Dec. 19, the union said that flights carrying organs for transplants, transporting vaccines or sick people would not be stopped.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Grant McCool











