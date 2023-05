[1/2] The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo















SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Thursday it will sell up to 250 units of its Praetor 500 aircraft to NetJets Inc in a deal valued at $5 billion.

Delivery of the aircrafts will start in 2025, Embraer said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.