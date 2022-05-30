Brazil's Embraer aims for growth in 2023-2026 after pandemic recovery
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) expects recovery in 2021-2022 after large revenue drops due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its failed commercial aviation deal with Boeing Co (BA.N) while aiming for growth in 2023-2026, CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.