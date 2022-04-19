Brazil's Embraer delivers 14 jets in Q1, order backlog hits $17.3 bln

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday it has delivered 14 jets in the first quarter of 2022, including six commercial and eight executive planes, and that its firm order backlog hit $17.3 billion on March 31.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens

