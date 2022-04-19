1 minute read
Brazil's Embraer delivers 14 jets in Q1, order backlog hits $17.3 bln
SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Tuesday it has delivered 14 jets in the first quarter of 2022, including six commercial and eight executive planes, and that its firm order backlog hit $17.3 billion on March 31.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens
