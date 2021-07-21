Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Brazil's Embraer delivers 34 jets in Q2, returns to pre-pandemic levels

1 minute read

The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said it delivered 34 jets in the second quarter, up from 22 jets in the previous quarter, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The backlog now stands at $15.9 billion, up 12% from the first quarter. The world's No. 3 planemaker said it represents a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 12:34 PM UTCRussia's Azimuth Airlines orders six Airbus A220-300 jets

Russian private carrier Azimuth Airlines has ordered six Airbus A220-300 jets to use on domestic and international flights, Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday.

Aerospace & DefenseAirbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant
Aerospace & Defense'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt
Aerospace & DefenseBrazil's Embraer delivers 34 jets in Q2, returns to pre-pandemic levels
Aerospace & DefenseFactbox: Jeff Bezos' journey from suburban garage to edge of space