Brazil's Embraer firm order backlog hits highest level since Q2 2018

FILE PHOTO - A model of an Embraer aircraft is displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Monday its firm order backlog ended 2021 at $17 billion, the highest level since the second quarter of 2018, even after Brazil's Air Force cut its orders for KC-390 Millennium jets to 22 from 28.

Embraer added in a securities filing that it had delivered a total of 55 jets in the fourth quarter of 2021, including 16 commercial and 39 executive aircraft. In the full year, deliveries reached 141 jets, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.