Brazil's Embraer posts narrowed Q3 net loss, boosts free cash flow outlook















SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday reported a narrowed third quarter net loss while boosting its free cash flow outlook for the full year to reflect better-than-anticipated figures in the first nine months of 2022.

Embraer posted an adjusted net loss of 93.8 million reais ($17.62 million) in the third quarter, narrowing from the 179.7 million-real loss seen a year ago despite net revenues dropping 3% to 4.87 billion reais.

The world's third-largest planemaker behind Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) had already disclosed last week its quarterly aircraft deliveries, up 10% year-on-year to 33 jets but still below some analyst projections.

Embraer has been grappling with supply chain constraints this year but said deliveries in the three months to September remained within average.

Apart from a boost to its free cash flow full-year outlook, the company said on Monday it was keeping all financial and delivery forecasts for 2022 unchanged heading into the fourth quarter, which tends to concentrate deliveries.

The company increased its free cash flow outlook for the full year to $150 million or more from a previous estimate of $50 million or more, saying results so far have outperformed initial expectations.

Its full-year deliveries forecast stands at 100 to 110 executive jets and 60 to 70 commercial jets. Net revenue is seen between $4.5 billion and $5 billion.

($1 = 5.3250 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











