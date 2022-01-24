Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra

The logo of Brazilian jets maker Embraer is seen on a factory in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) announced on Monday that U.S. lessor Azorra has placed an order for 20 new E2 aircraft and has signed a deal for purchase rights on an additional 30 aircraft.

The transaction was valued at $3.9 billion, Embraer said in a securities filing. "Deliveries will begin in 2023, adding (a) further 20 Embraer aircraft to the 21 already in Azorra's existing and committed portfolio," it added.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman

