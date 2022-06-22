1 minute read
Brazil's Embraer's subsidiary Eve to sell 40 eVTOLs to Fahari Aviation
June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Eve said on Tuesday it signed a letter of intent to sell 40 electric aircraft to Fahari Aviation, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR).
Eve, a subsidiary of Embraer (EMBR3.SA), said in a statement that the agreement also involves joint studies to develop and scale the urban air mobility market in Kenya and a business model for cargo drone operations.
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler
