Brazil's Embraer's subsidiary Eve to sell 40 eVTOLs to Fahari Aviation

June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Eve said on Tuesday it signed a letter of intent to sell 40 electric aircraft to Fahari Aviation, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR).

Eve, a subsidiary of Embraer (EMBR3.SA), said in a statement that the agreement also involves joint studies to develop and scale the urban air mobility market in Kenya and a business model for cargo drone operations.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

