Brazil's Gol and Colombia's Avianca to create holding company Abra Group

The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen on a tail of an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal, Brazil November 23, 2018. Picture taken November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) and Colombia's Avianca said on Wednesday they have agreed to create a holding company called Abra Group, which will control both firms and bring together their brands under a single holding.

Abra Group will be co-controlled by the principal shareholders of Avianca and the majority shareholder of Gol, they said in a press release, adding that both airlines will continue to operate independently and maintain their respective brands.

They also said certain financial investors have committed to invest up to $350 million in shares of Abra Group upon the closing of the deal, which is expected to happen in the second half of 2022.

According to a separate Gol securities filing, the transaction involves its controlling shareholder, investment fund MOBI FIA, and certain shareholders of Avianca Holdings SA (AVT_p.CN) including Kingsland International Group SA, Elliott International LP and South Lake One LLC.

MOBI FIA will contribute its GOL shares to the newly formed company in exchange for common shares of Abra, Gol said, adding that the holding is set to be a private limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.