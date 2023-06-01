Brazil's Petrobras cuts jet fuel prices for 4th month in a row















SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Thursday it has reduced jet fuel prices by 12.6% starting June 1, marking its fourth consecutive monthly price cut.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, added in a statement on its website that prices of kerosene sold by the firm are now down 35% so far this year.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











